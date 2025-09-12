Marketplace®

Make Me Smart

Episode 1460Sep 12, 2025

Who has the power of the purse these days?

Plus, stories from the pawpaw patch.

Today’s news comes with a side of pawpaws. Kimberly is joined by Laura Blessing, senior fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, to break down the moves President Trump is making to exert more control over government spending. As Congress faces the possibility of another shutdown head on, it’s souring the mood. Plus, we’ll play a new game! Can you guess which headline is fake?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

