Marketplace®

Episode 1459Sep 11, 2025

The rise of political violence in America

Political violence and democratic dysfunction.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

In the wake of yesterday’s assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, Regina Bateson, a political science professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, joins Kimberly to unpack the rise of targeted political violence in the United States and what it means for the health of our democracy. Then, one of our listeners shares how digitizing her great grandmother’s WWII diaries helped connect her with her family’s past.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

