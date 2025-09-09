Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Make Me Smart

Episode 1458Sep 9, 2025

The future of education research in limbo

“Sold a Story” host Emily Hanford explains what Trump’s cuts could mean for the science of reading.

Kaitlin Newman for APM Reports

On today’s show, host of APM Reports’ “Sold a Story” podcast Emily Hanford joins Kimberly to make us smarter about the science of reading movement. It’s gained a foothold over the past few years (thanks in part to “Sold a Story”). But the Trump administration’s cuts to the Department of Education could slow the momentum of reading research and the effort to share it with educators.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

