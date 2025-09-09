The future of education research in limbo

On today’s show, host of APM Reports’ “Sold a Story” podcast Emily Hanford joins Kimberly to make us smarter about the science of reading movement. It’s gained a foothold over the past few years (thanks in part to “Sold a Story”). But the Trump administration’s cuts to the Department of Education could slow the momentum of reading research and the effort to share it with educators.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
