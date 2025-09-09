“Million Bazillion” returns Sept. 16!

Hey Million Bazillionaires, are you ready for a new season of “Million Bazillion”?

Bridget and Ryan are back to answer even more of your money questions. This season, we’ll learn all about the business behind your favorite chain restaurants, take a flight to find out why airport prices are sky-high and pop into the world of bubbles, not the ones you blow with soap, but the kind that burst in the economy! Plus, we’re cracking the mystery behind $2 bills: why do they exist if we hardly use them?

New episodes drop every Tuesday, starting Sept. 16! Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. And, if you want even more “Million Bazillion” in your life, make sure you’re subscribed to our newsletter for bonus episode content and tip sheets to keep the money learning going.

In the meantime, check out our trailer above and catch up on any episodes you might’ve missed.

