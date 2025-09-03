Marketplace®
Daily business news and economic stories
Menu
Shows
Support Us
Newsletters
Sign in
Search
Donate
Close
Subscribe:
Apple
Spotify
Amazon
RSS
Sep 3, 2025
Cyberattack stalls production at Jaguar Land Rover
From the BBC World Service: Two factories in England have been shut down as a result.
Play
Listen Now
Save
Share
Download
Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images
Subscribe:
Apple
Spotify
Amazon
RSS
The Team
Leanna Byrne
Host, BBC
Naomi Rainey
Producer, BBC
James Graham
Producer, BBC
Cyberattack stalls production at Jaguar Land Rover