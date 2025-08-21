Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Episode 1453Aug 21, 2025

What to know about changing COVID vaccine guidelines

Plus, what it’s like in Washington D.C. right now.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, and the federal guidelines for who should get vaccinated are in flux. We’ll unpack how it could impact what insurers are willing to cover this fall. And, as President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington D.C. continues, why is the city so quiet? Kimberly shares her take as a local. Plus, The Onion is proving that print publications can still thrive in the digital age.

