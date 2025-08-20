Marketplace®

Ahead of the central bank’s big meeting in Jackson Hole this week, President Donald Trump is ramping up pressure on the Federal Reserve, calling for Fed governor Lisa Cook to resign over accusations of fraud. We’ll get into it. And, SpaceX got a win in federal court that could have lasting effects on the power of the National Labor Relations Board. Plus, what makes a good life?

