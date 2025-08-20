Ahead of the central bank’s big meeting in Jackson Hole this week, President Donald Trump is ramping up pressure on the Federal Reserve, calling for Fed governor Lisa Cook to resign over accusations of fraud. We’ll get into it. And, SpaceX got a win in federal court that could have lasting effects on the power of the National Labor Relations Board. Plus, what makes a good life?
"Appeals court says NLRB structure unconstitutional, in a win for SpaceX" from Tech Crunch
"The Government Just Made it Harder for The Public to Comment on Regulations" from 404 Media
"Trump Says Smithsonian Focuses Too Much on ‘How Bad Slavery Was’" from The New York Times
"Trump Considers Firing Fed Official After Accusation of Mortgage Fraud" from The Wall Street Journal
"There’s a path to a good life beyond happiness and meaning" from The Washington Post
We love hearing from you. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.