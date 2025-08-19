Marketplace®

Over the past few years, the anime industry has reached new heights on the global stage. Netflix reported that over half of its global viewers watch anime. And, certain anime titles will soon be streaming on Delta flights.
But the industry’s financial success is not always shared with the animators who make it possible.
“They burn out and end up leaving the industry, so there's a high turnover rate,” said Anime News Networks’ Egan Loo. “It's really intense work.”
On the show today, Loo makes us smart about the rise of the anime and manga industries, the global dynamics of anime production, and how AI could change everything.
Later, we’ll get some advice on making a career change from a listener. And chess player-turned-economist Kenneth Rogoff answers the “Make Me Smart” question.
