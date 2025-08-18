Marketplace®

Episode 1450Aug 18, 2025

USPS’s EV plans face a Republican roadblock

Congress may scrap the USPS’s plans for a mostly electric fleet.

Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans in Congress are attempting to claw back federal funding to replace the U.S. Postal Service’s outdated mail trucks with a mostly electric fleet. We’ll break down the fight. And, parents across the country are facing a slew of economic headwinds. How does a couple with 5 kids and a modest income make it work? Plus, a mysterious comet and a rebrand at MSNBC.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

