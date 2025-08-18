USPS’s EV plans face a Republican roadblock

Republicans in Congress are attempting to claw back federal funding to replace the U.S. Postal Service’s outdated mail trucks with a mostly electric fleet. We’ll break down the fight. And, parents across the country are facing a slew of economic headwinds. How does a couple with 5 kids and a modest income make it work? Plus, a mysterious comet and a rebrand at MSNBC.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Republicans look to make a U-turn on federal commitment to electric vehicles for the Postal Service" from AP News
"Senate Republicans cannot force U.S. Postal Service to scrap EVs, parliamentarian says" from Reuters
"What It’s Really Like to Support a Big Family on a Modest Income in America" from The Wall Street Journal
"MSNBC to change name to MS NOW amid spinoff from NBCUniversal" from NBC News
"A mysterious comet is shooting through our solar system. Why are scientists so excited about 3I/Atlas?" from The Guardian
We love hearing from you. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.