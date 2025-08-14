Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Make Me Smart

Episode 1448Aug 14, 2025

A vibe check on the job market

Plus, crypto could be coming to your 401(k).

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It’s not just you — we feel the bad vibes in the job market too. On the show today, we’ll unpack how what we’re hearing from those on the job hunt compares to what the data shows about a labor market slump. And, President Donald Trump says he wants to allow riskier assets like crypto and private equity investments in retirement accounts. Plus, mocktails make us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The Team