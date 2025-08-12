Marketplace®

Hey, Million Bazillionaires! We just wrapped up the latest season of the show and are already working on the next one. In the meantime, we’re bringing you a special feature from our friends at Story Pirates. In this episode, you’ll hear two fun stories: “The Ghost That Launched a Business,” a terrifying tale about entrepreneurship, written by Jesse, a 9-year-old from the UK, and “Julius Caesar: The Guinea Pig, Not the Famous Ancient Roman Dude, But This Rodent Thinks Otherwise,” a story about how our names sometimes shape who we are inside, written by a 9-year-old from Illinois named Scottie.
