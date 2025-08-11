Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Make Me Smart

Subscribe:

Episode 1445Aug 11, 2025

A federal takeover of the nation's capital

Kimberly shares her thoughts as a local.

Download
A federal takeover of the nation's capital
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Subscribe:

President Trump today said he’s temporarily taking over Washington’s police department and sending in National Guard troops to crack down on crime. We’ll get into the legal questions surrounding the move, and Kimberly shares her thoughts as a local. Plus, key inflation data set to come out this week could bring the impact of tariffs into clearer view. Then, we’ll smile about meteor showers and beach glass.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The Team

A federal takeover of the nation's capital