Marketplace®

Episode 1444Aug 8, 2025

SOS at the IRS

Another federal agency head gets the boot.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump will replace Billy Long as the head of the Internal Revenue Service, less than two months since he was confirmed. This comes after months of turmoil at the IRS. We’ll explain. And, did you know could opt out of facial recognition software when going through airport security? Plus, we’ll weigh in on Instagram’s new map feature and more during a round of Half Full/Half Empty! 

Here’s everything we talked about today:

