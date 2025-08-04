Marketplace®

This Is Uncomfortable

Season 11Aug 4, 2025

The things we leave behind (updated rerun)

Revisiting one of Reema’s favorite interviews: When Amanda’s father died, the things he left behind changed her relationship with him forever.

Amanda Petteruti's father, Ross Petteruti.
Courtesy Petteruti family

We’re looking back at one of our favorite Season 10 episodes, along with a new update!

Amanda Petteruti grew up being told that everything was too expensive. No high-waisted jeans, no dance classes, no vacations. She didn’t even have a bedroom to sleep in because her dad refused to hire someone to finish the room that would be hers. So she slept in the dining room instead. 

Amanda’s dad, Ross, was a second-generation Italian American from Rhode Island, a proud blue-collar worker and he controlled the money in the family. Amanda loved her dad, but she felt a growing distance as she got older, moved away and started a family of her own. 

When Ross died, he left a mountain of things behind: collections of stamps, sci-fi books and even toilet seats. And lots of heavy toolboxes, all secured with locks. He was fiercely protective of the toolboxes, and Amanda and her mom had no idea what was in them. “It was his, it was Ross Petteruti’s, and it was not up for discussion,” Amanda told us. “We all knew that if, even in his cognitive decline, he knew that we touched those, oh, there’d be hell to pay!”

After his death, Amanda and her family had to go through all of Ross’ belongings, toolboxes included. “ I knew there were all these boxes. … I didn’t know just how many or how much he was spending until we started seeing invoices.” What they found complicated Amanda’s grieving process and left her wondering how well she really knew her dad.

