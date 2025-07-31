Marketplace®

Make Me Smart

Episode 1438Jul 31, 2025

Let's check in with the Fed

The Federal Reserve is still waiting and seeing, folks.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged after meeting yesterday, despite repeated pressures from President Trump to cut rates. But not everyone at the Fed was happy about it. On the show today, Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer joins Kimberly to fill us in on the recent debate over lowering interest rates and the political tension surrounding the Fed. Plus, thriving raspberry bushes make us smile.

