Marketplace®

The United Nations this week warned that “widespread starvation, malnutrition and disease” are contributing to a rise in hunger-related deaths across the Gaza Strip. This comes as the flow of aid into Gaza has slowed in recent months and the price of food has increased drastically. On the show today, Reema shares what life looks like for her family there right now. And, we’ll get into the growing international pressure on Israel to lift barriers that organizations have faced in delivering aid.
