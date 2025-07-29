Public libraries on the line

Along with some other federal agencies, the Trump administration has attempted to gut the Institute of Museum and Library Services. It’s a small agency, but public libraries across the country rely on its funding.

The loss of federal grants isn’t the only thing these community hubs are up against. Growing demand for digital materials and a rise in book bans have also put a strain on the public library ecosystem.

“Libraries often work on razor thin margins already, particularly public libraries are often seen as the low-hanging fruit during budget crunches,” said Sam Helmick, president of the American Library Association.

On the show today, Helmick explains how public library funding works, the challenges presented by the shift to digital media, and what the culture wars look like on the ground at public libraries. Plus, how to find out what’s going on at your local library.

Later, listeners share their thoughts on the new No Tax on Tips and Overtime laws. Plus, a librarian answers the Make Me Smart question.

