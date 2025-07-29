Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Million Bazillion

Subscribe:

Season 8Episode 8Jul 29, 2025

How does online scamming work?

Our digital bread crumbs can make us vulnerable to online hacks.

Download
How does online scamming work?
Binglin Hu

Subscribe:

Bridget and Ryan get swept up in a cyberpunk adventure as they try to answer Cooper’s question about how online data thefts can lead to real world consequences for your bank account. With the help of longtime friend of the program, Scam Slammer Host Brenda Hammer, the duo travel inside the internet to follow the trail of our digital bread crumbs, and see how advertisers and fraudsters get to know more about us than we might think.

Tips on how to stay safe from online scams

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some conversation starters and questions you can ask your kid listener:

  1. What are some steps we should take the next time we’re online to protect our personal information?

  2. Why do you think scammers try to make something seem really urgent when they're trying to get into your bank account?

  3. Have you ever clicked on something and then worried it might be a scam? What did you do next?

  4. Were you surprised to learn the ways that your online activity can be tracked or known by others?

  5. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: how would you describe what your parents do for work?

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to keep learning more about online theft, we’ve got ideas!

  • Want to learn more about protecting yourself from schemes, tricks and scams? Listen to our previous episode on ponzi schemes.

  • Follow that up with this episode from our friends at “Financially Inclined” all about the scams your teens should look out for.

  • If you’re a fan of Million Bazillion’s Brenda Hammer, then you’ll enjoy this episode about how to shop smart over the holidays.

  • Watch and play free math games, videos and activities with Cyberchase on PBS KIDS.

Gimme Five

Thanks for listening to this episode! We’re already working hard on the next season and we’d love your help! We’re looking for your answers to these Not-So-Random questions:

  • If you owned your own restaurant, what would you name it?

  • What’s the silliest thing you’ve said to convinvce your parents to buy you something?

  • Have you ever lent money to a friend, why or why not?

  • What’s the most valuable thing you own?

Record your Million Bazillionaire answering any or all of these questions and send the audio using this online form. We just might include your kid in an upcoming episode!

This episode is sponsored by Greenlight. Sign up for Greenlight today at greenlight.com/million.

The Team

Thanks to our sponsors

NGPF

The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.

Greenlight

Greenlight is a debit card and money app for kids and teens. Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.

Sy Syms Foundation

The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.