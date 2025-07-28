Marketplace®

Episode 1435Jul 28, 2025

Are Trump's tariffs legal?

A federal appeals court is set to weigh in.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Over the weekend, President Trump announced a new trade deal with the EU: 15% tariffs on most goods in exchange for the EU’s promise to purchase U.S. energy. But a court case brought by a group of small businesses could derail Trump’s tariff agenda. We’ll explain what’s at stake. Plus, a reminder to get outside and enjoy what nature has to offer. (But stay cool!)

