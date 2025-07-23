Marketplace®

Episode 1432Jul 23, 2025

The trade-offs of Japan’s trade deal

Plus, the push to deregulate workplaces.

President Trump announced a trade deal with Japan that will impose 15% tariffs on imports. Wall Street is happy, but it could put the United States in an awkward position as the Trump administration continues to seek other deals. Sabri Ben-Achour explains. Also, the federal government is leading a major deregulatory crusade. And they want your input. Plus, quilts and blooming plants make us smile.

