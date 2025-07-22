Marketplace®

Lately, tech companies like Meta have been putting hundreds of billions toward building new data centers to power their AI ambitions.
Some communities have been pushing back, however, arguing these facilities strain local resources. But demand for data centers isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.
“They’re the physical backbone of our entire digital world,” said Landon Marston, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech.
On the show today, Marston explains what data centers actually are, why they require so much energy and water to operate, and how they can affect nearby communities. Plus, how can data centers become more sustainable?
Later, reflections on Medicaid cuts and the power of journaling. And, a listener makes us smarter about “100-year floods.”
Here's everything we talked about today:
