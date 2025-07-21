Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Make Me Smart

Subscribe:

Episode 1430Jul 21, 2025

ICE says it's coming for companies too

Plus, a look at consumer spending through the tariff haze.

Download
ICE says it's coming for companies too
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons said his agency’s crackdown on unauthorized immigration will extend to employers as well. Industries that rely heavily on undocumented workers are pushing back. We’ll get into it. And, American consumers are spending in the face of tariff-fueled inflation fears. (For now, at least.) Plus, Korean beauty loyalists and summer camps for sewing make us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The Team

ICE says it's coming for companies too