Marketplace Morning Report

Jul 17, 2025

The president versus the Fed chair

President Donald Trump wants Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates. But the Fed makes that call based on analyzing the economy — not a president's wishes.

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

