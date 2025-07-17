The Senate approved the Trump administration’s rescission package today, which proposes taking back $9 billion in federal funding already allocated for programs such as public media and foreign aid. We’ll get into the implications for the bipartisan nature of the budgeting process. Plus, we explain the latest development of a lawsuit against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and company leaders, which stems back to the 2018 privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. Then, we’ll smile at a piece of new technology that claims to shoot mosquitoes using lasers. And, do you believe in supernatural forces?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
“Russ Vought: Appropriations process ‘has to be less bipartisan’” from POLITICO
“The Appropriations Process Was Already Broken. The Rescission Bill May Have Just Shattered It.” from NOTUS
“Meta investors, Zuckerberg reach settlement to end $8 billion trial over Facebook privacy litigation” from Reuters
“This ‘Iron Dome’ for mosquitoes shoots down bugs with lasers” from Fast Company
“Angels, witches, crystals and black cats: How supernatural beliefs vary across different groups in the US” from The Conversation
We love hearing from you. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.