Are Trump's tariffs starting to impact prices?

According to the latest consumer price index, the reported prices of several items, including apparel and household furnishings, increased in June, suggesting some preliminary effects of the Trump administration’s tariff policies. We discuss President Donald Trump’s response calling for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, and why it’s so crucial to preserve an independent central bank. Then, we take a look at Missouri, where the state’s legislature and the governor overturned the outcome of a ballot initiative. What does that say about the state of public participation in the democratic process? And, we celebrate some wins from listeners about a rekindled drive to write poetry and what it means to be a good friend.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Missouri governor repeals paid sick leave law approved last year by voters" from The Associated Press
"Missouri Rolls Back Paid Sick Leave Entitlement; $15 Minimum Wage Remains" from National Law Review
“Missouri’s voters restored abortion rights. Their leaders are trying to overrule them” from the newsletter The 19th News
"D.C. budget update: Tipped minimum wage compromise fails, ranked choice voting funded as budget advances" from WAMU
"Inflation picks up again in June, rising at 2.7% annual rate" from CNBC
