Another budget showdown on Capitol Hill

The Senate is expected to vote on President Donald Trump’s rescissions package this week, which proposes rescinding $9.4 billion in previously approved spending to several programs, including public media and foreign aid spending. We discuss how this could undermine the bipartisan process. Then, we take a look at Bitcoin trading at new record highs, as U.S. lawmakers prepare to pass new regulations on cryptocurrency. We explain the bills being proposed in what’s been dubbed “Crypto Week.” Plus, we hear listeners’ wins about a resurgence of monarch butterflies and a lifelong dream of clubbing in Berlin.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love hearing from you. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.