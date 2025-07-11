Marketplace®

This Is Uncomfortable

Season 11Jul 11, 2025

Who wants to be a crypto millionaire?

One man’s wild ride through the world of cryptocurrency.

Glauber “Pro” Contessoto and Rayz Rayl attend the "This Is Not Financial Advice" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 10, 2023 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

What would you do with a million dollars … in crypto? This week on “This Is Uncomfortable,” host Reema Khrais talks to Marketplace reporter Matt Levin about one man’s journey toward becoming crypto rich. 

Glauber Contessoto came to the U.S. when he was six years old. After struggling to make ends meet in his twenties, he made a big bet. Contessoto borrowed money from family, maxed out his credit cards and invested his life savings into Dogecoin – a cryptocurrency originally created to parody crypto, named after a meme of a dog. Not long after, he became The Dogecoin Millionaire. But Dogecoin, like all crypto, is famously unpredictable. 

Levin’s multi-year reporting reveals a complicated picture, not just about the ups and downs of crypto, but also about what it means to chase the American dream when you're living on the margins.

“The version of this story you thought you were gonna hear was: guy goes all in on Dogecoin, loses all his money. It's an allegory for ‘don't go all in on crypto,’ right?” Levin reflects. “That's not what this is. It is way more complicated and weird.”

