Even before the catastrophic flooding in Texas, weather experts were ringing alarm bells over how staffing cuts at federal weather agencies could affect the reliability of weather forecasts in the United States. Marketplace’s Amy Scott joins us on the show today to explain how these cuts are impacting the day-to-day at the National Weather Service, and look at other headwinds the agency could face in the future, including privatization efforts and the ever-complicating factor of climate change.
