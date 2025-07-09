Marketplace®

Now that the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is law, Congress is turning its attention to another matter: avoiding a government shutdown. We’ll explain what it will take to keep the government running beyond Congress’ Sept. 30 deadline. And, we’ll fill you in on another deadline: President Donald Trump’s new due date for trade deals before a slew of higher tariff rates kick in. Plus, a listener’s story of frozen pizza and facing fears.
