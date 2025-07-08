Marketplace®

Republicans’ freshly passed spending bill makes Immigration and Customs Enforcement the most heavily funded federal law enforcement agency. And it sets aside $45 billion just to expand immigration detention centers.
“The bill will automatically allow the government to detain significantly larger numbers of people,” said Deirdre Conlon, co-author of the new book “Immigration Detention Inc."
A number of private companies who contract with ICE are poised to profit from the surge in funding.
On the show today, Conlon explains how immigration detention became dominated by private companies in the United States, how local economies have become entangled with the business of detention, and how Trump’s spending law changes everything.
Plus, we’ll celebrate a listener’s cross-country move. And, a reminder to try being a local tourist.
Here's everything we talked about today:
