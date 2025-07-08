BONUS: Listen to Million Bazillion listener Shreen interview a real CEO!

In the latest episode of Million Bazillion, listener Shreen wanted to know, “How do you become a CEO?” No spoilers, but after Ryan and Bridget’s adventure in attempting to become CEOs themselves, Shreen still had some questions about how a successful CEO gets their job, and what they do all day. In this special bonus episode, Shreen interviews Christina Stembel, CEO of Farmgirl Flowers to find out more about what it’s really like to be a CEO, how to start and run a company, and what Christina did as a kid that helped set her on the path to becoming a CEO as a grownup.

