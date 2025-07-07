Republicans’ newly passed tax and spending law establishes the first major federal program for shifting public money to private schools. It comes in the form of a wonky tax break. We’ll explain how it will work. And, we’ll get into how massive cuts to Medicaid will impact rural hospitals across the United States. Plus, anime is more popular than ever on Netflix.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Call 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.