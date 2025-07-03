A tale of two jobs reports

The Labor Department today reported the United States added 147,000 jobs in June. The number beat economists expectations, and it sits in stark contrast to yesterday’s ADP report which showed the private sector lost 33,000 jobs last month. So what gives? We’ll explain what the two reports can tell us about the labor market right now. And, President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown could lead to more federal surveillance on all Americans. Plus, we want to hear about the wins in your life!
