Marketplace®

COLD OPEN:

(SFX: RUMMAGING)

RYAN: AHA! Look, Bridget! Here’s my ol’ Memorex Polyproto-Syn-clavi-tron-ulator … This puppy was state of the art back in the day!

BRIDGET: (COUGHING) Ew Ryan, there's like an inch of dust on all this stuff! … How long has this equipment been sitting in your attic?

(SFX: RUMMAGING)

RYAN: I guess it’s been a while … I probably had frosted tips the last time I recorded anything on this ol’ QuantumWave Matrix 300.

BRIDGET: Does this stuff even work anymore? Maybe we should just go back to the studio. We have so many questions to answer today. And I think most of our listeners listen digitally through a podcast app or a smart speaker, you know?

RYAN: Nonsense! Retro is COOL now, Bridget. I read an article in Hi-Fi Magazine all about how kids these days are into old school technology like vinyl records and cassette tapes!

BRIDGET: Wow really? Cassette tapes? You mean like the small, plastic, rectangular cases with two little spools of magnetic tape inside that we’d use to play and record sound on? And make mixtapes? That cassette tape?

RYAN: The real deal, Bridget. Kids these days crave an authentic experience that isn’t just zeroes and ones inside their phones. Enough with digital — we're gonna make the first-ever analog episode of Million Bazillion! It'll be a hit with Gen Y… or Alpha… er, I can’t keep track of all the generations!

BRIDGET: Okay, if the kids are really into retro stuff these days, I guess it won’t hurt to give it a try!

RYAN: I have a blank cassette tape and a classic NeonSynthReel 400 right here. As soon as you’re ready, I’ll press the record button!

BRIDGET: Ready!

(SFX: CASSETTE CLICK, TAPE ROLLING)

(SFX: ANALOG EFFECT STARTS)

RYAN: Okay! Here we go …

–Theme Music–

(SFX: THEME WITH ANALOG EFFECT)

BRIDGET: Hey everyone, welcome to Million Bazillion: ON TAPE! I’m Bridget –

RYAN: And I’m Ryan, and we help dollars make more sense. And we’re going to record this episode using analog technology—that means non-digital, kids. No computers involved! And that goes for the questions we answer too: NON-digital. We want to create our most authentic episode yet. Free from the chains of modern technology! But very chained by old technology!

BRIDGET: We have a ton of questions to answer today but our cassette only has a certain amount of tape we can record with, so we only have so much time before it runs out. So, let's get right to it and listen to our first question.

RYAN: Alright, let me just pop the cassette of kid questions into my ol’ Ultra Quadraphonic Maximizer boombox and we can play the first question.

(SFX: INSERT CASSETTE)

(SFX: ‘90S LOVE SONG)

RYAN: UHH, wrong tape!

(SFX: MUSIC CUTS OFF)

(SFX: EJECT CASSETTE)

BRIDGET: Aww! I used to love that song! … Wait a minute … Does that tape have “For My Prom Date 1998” written on it? Was this a mixtape for your high school prom date?

RYAN: [SCOFFS] WHAT! No! I don’t even know where that came from, Bridget. You know I hate all that mushy stuff! … This one is the right tape.

(SFX: INSERT CASSETTE)

Hello. My name is Rosie from San Francisco, California. My question is, where did the penny get its name?

BRIDGET: Thanks, Rosie!

RYAN: Good question! Where did the penny get its name?

BRIDGET: The U.S. penny actually got its name from the British penny!

RYAN: [BRITISH ACCENT] The British penny?!

BRIDGET: Oh geez, not the accent again! But yeah, before the United States made its own money, it was common for people to use all kinds of coins from different countries—including the British penny. When the United States started making or “minting” their own coins in 1793, they chose to make a one-cent coin of their own. But people were I guess already used to calling a “one-cent-coin” a “penny” ... so now, it’s tradition!

RYAN: Would ya look at that! We answered Rosie’s question, and digital technology didn’t even come up ONCE. Press the play button again, Bridget, and we can listen to the next question. We’re on a roll!

(SFX: PRESS PLAY CASSETTE)

(SFX: PLAY 2X SPEED)

Hi, my name is Aisha and my name is Vir. And we live in Mumbai, India. And we would like to know: how do ATMs work?

BRIDGET: Uh, Ryan? What happened? Did I break something?

RYAN: This ‘ol Ultra Quadraphonic Maximizer can be a little tricky sometimes. Hang on, let me mess around with some of these buttons and see what happens …

(SFX: CHAOTIC BUTTON PRESSING)

(SFX: REVERSE TAPE SOUND)

RYAN: I think that should do it!

(SFX: PRESS PLAY CASSETTE)

Hi, my name is Aisha and my name is Vir. And we live in Mumbai, India. And we would like to know: how do ATMs work?

BRIDGET: Oh, how ATMs work! … You’ve come to the right podcasters, Aisha and Vir! Ryan and I use ATMs all the time. We’re practically experts!

RYAN: Agh! ATMs are most certainly NOT analog! But come to think of it — I need to get some cash out to pay Skimbleshanks’ cat-sitter for watching him while we were visiting your Grammy Gracie. So, I guess I’ll make an exception this one time. I think we should take this show on the road and visit a real ATM! Thankfully, this tape recorder, (GRUNTING) while heavy, is portable, so we can take it on the go.

BRIDGET: Let’s do it.

RYAN: We’re going to pack up our equipment and we’ll be back to visit an A-T-M, I-R-L, R-A-T.

BRIDGET: “R-A-T”?

RYAN: Right after this.

BRIDGET: Oh.

-ARK -

KIMBERLY: And now … it’s time for Asking Random Kids Not-So-Random Questions … Today’s question is: If you could use ATM machines to dispense something other than money, what would you want to get?

Well, I personally would want to get, uh, cars with their car keys.

I would like a pet dolphin.

Yarn so I can knit.

Baby dragon eggs because you could actually live how to train your dragon.

I think it would be cool if they would dispense Lego sets, 'cause they're really fun.

I would wanna get a snake from the ATM machine and then an autograph from every sports player.

KIMBERLY: That was …

Kai in Florida

Ella in Kentucky

Cecelia in Colorado

Stella in California

Riel in Edmonton

Benjamin in Texas

This has been Asking Random Kids Not-So-Random Questions.

(SFX: STREET AMBI, SIDEWALK FOOTSTEPS)

BRIDGET: Annnnd we’re back! Ryan and I are walking over to his neighborhood bank to use an ATM. ATM stands for automated teller machine. And it lets you do some basic banking tasks like putting money into your account or taking money out, without actually going into the bank.

RYAN: Back in the old days, people had to go inside the bank and talk with a teller every time they needed to get money from their account. [SIGHS] Now it’s all computerized and a robot can do it all for you.

BRIDGET: Ryan, I’m pretty sure banks are NOT using robots. BUT ATM machines can—

RYAN: ATMs — Saying ATM machine is redundant … It's like saying automated teller machine, machine.

BRIDGET: Okay, anywho … ATM machines — I mean ATMs — can do a lot but they can’t do everything. We still need human tellers for some banking stuff. Like sometimes, they run low on money, so banks have to send someone to refill them from time to time.

RYAN: Alright, we made it! We’re standing outside my local bank— First Unemployed Actors Credit Union—Here’s an ATM.

BRIDGET: And now Ryan’s going to walk us through how to use it. Ryan, take it away!

RYAN: Okay for starters, you need to have a banking card, like a debit card. Here’s mine. I paid extra to get a card with a baby panda eating a stalk of bamboo on it! See? Totally worth it.

BRIDGET: Wow, that IS a very cute panda. Now, go ahead and put it into the card slot.

(SFX: MACHINE TAKES CARD)

RYAN: Okay, the machine just took my card, and now it’s prompting me to enter my PIN. That’s a special 4-digit code I made up when I opened my bank account. At the bank, they told me 1-2-3-4 wasn’t very secure, so I created a code so genius, it’s virtually uncrackable!

BRIDGET: It’s Skimbleshanks’ birthday, isn’t it …

RYAN: What! No! You think I can’t think of a better code than my cat’s birthday? How dare you! Now, if you would, I’d like a little privacy while I enter my PIN number, thank you very much.

BRIDGET: Fine, I’ll turn around. Also, it’s just PIN …

RYAN: What?

BRIDGET: Saying PIN number is redundant … It's like saying personal identification number, number.

RYAN: You got me there, Bridget. Hoisted in my own petard am I.

(SFX: FIVE BUTTON BEEPS)

RYAN: Alright, we’re in! Now the ATM connects to my bank account digitally. So, it can keep track of how much money I put in or take out. [TURNING BACK TO ATM SCREEN] There’s a few options on the screen here: View account balance—we will not be doing that today—then deposit and withdraw.

(SFX: BEEP)

BRIDGET: Since Ryan is getting cash out to pay his cat-sitter, he’ll press ‘withdraw’, which means take money out. And if he wanted to put money into his bank account, he’d press ‘deposit.’

CUSTOMER: Excuse me, I don’t mean to be rude, but you’re kinda holding up the line. My lunch break’s almost over and I really need to use the ATM.

BRIDGET: Oh uh, sorry! We were just wrapping up!

CUSTOMER: And what’s that old clunky tape recorder you’re using? You know it’d probably be easier to use a smartphone …

RYAN: What business is it of yours? I’ll have you know this is a NeonSynthReel 400! Show some respect. It was state of the art back in 1982! Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to get back to banking-

BRIDGET: Let’s just try to pick up the pace Ryan, okay?

CUSTOMER 2: (FROM BACK OF LINE) Hurry up already!!

(SFX: MIC HITS GROUND, THUD)

BRIDGET: (OFF MIC) Oh no! I dropped the mic! … (BACK ON MIC) Okay, okay I got it. I think it’s still recording. Keep going Ryan!

RYAN: Where were we? Right, I’m going to select the amount of money I need …

(SFX: BEEP, MACHINE HUMS)

RYAN: Then the machine will find the right bills and pop them out in this little basket below the screen. And here it is! Cold hard cash. Crispy bills! Can you hear the crispness?

(SFX: CRISPY DOLLAR BILL SNAPPED)

(SFX: ATM DISPENSES CARD)

(SFX: RECEIPT PRINTS)

ALL CUSTOMERS: Are you done yet?? / Yeah, hurry it up!

BRIDGET: Yes, very crispy! And then just don’t forget to put your card back in your wallet and take your receipt! There ya have it, folks. Now let’s get out of these people’s way and move onto the next question!

(SFX: SHUFFLES AWAY)

RYAN: Okay, let’s hear the next question on the tape. We can play it on this portable EchoMax88 tape player that I brought along.

(SFX: PRESS PLAY CASSETTE)

BENNETT: Hi, my name is Bennett from Honolulu, Hawaii. And my question is: how do airlines determine the price of a ticket? Thanks!

BRIDGET: Great question, Bennett! I think we need an expert to help us answer this one. Grown-ups like to complain about airfare prices and how unpredictable they can be!

RYAN: Yeah, it’s not like there’s one set price to fly from one city to another. It seems like they’re always changing. And some seats in the plane cost more than others. And what are those seats at the very front of the plane? Why have I never sat there once? It doesn’t seem to make much sense.

BRIDGET: Let’s call up an airline and see if we can talk to someone in charge who knows about this stuff … just gonna pull out my iPhone here.

[SFX: IPHONE KEYPAD SOUNDS]

RYAN: [GASPS] Bridget! That smartphone is NOT analog, and it does NOT belong in our analog episode!

BRIDGET: But this is my phone! How else are we going to talk to an expert?

RYAN: We need to talk to a real-life human being in-person, Bridget. That’s how we’re going to make the most authentic episode! With genuine, human connection! Not some voice talking out of a device!

BRIDGET: You realize, for all our listeners, we’re voices talking out of device.

RYAN: I know! But I want to be authentic!

BRIDGET: Authentic? Okay, okay … Oooh look! There’s a travel agency right next to your bank! Let’s go see if someone there can help us out.

RYAN: Oh yeah! A travel agency is one of the most retro businesses out there! Back before booking plane tickets and hotels and stuff became easy to do on your own with a computer or cell phone, a lot of people would hire travel agents to book their vacations for them.

BRIDGET: This travel agency is called Dream Getaway. The sign in the window says, “Voted number one travel agency,” but doesn’t say voted by who.

RYAN: Seems legit! Let’s go inside.

(SFX: DOOR OPENS, BELL RINGS)

(SFX: FOOTSTEPS)

(SFX: LOW VOLUME MUZAK PLAYS)

(SFX: SHUFFLING PAPERS)

RYAN: Hello? Is there anyone here?

MARTHA: Oh! Uh hello! What are you doing here?

BRIDGET: Oh, I’m sorry? Is this a travel agency?

MARTHA: Oh yes, I’m just not used to people being in here. Welcome to Dream Getaway! My name is Martha. Where are we planning a getaway to today? Dover, Delaware? Stockton, California? Either of the Peorias?

BRIDGET: Oh, we’re not actually planning a vacation. My name is Bridget and this is Ryan. We’re podcasters who answer kids’ questions about money and we’re hoping someone can help us understand how airlines set ticket prices.

MARTHA: Oh, I see. It’s just that it’s been so long since I’ve had a new client. But being a travel agent, I do know a thing or two about airline prices. I’m happy to help. Come have a seat …

(SFX: PULLS OUT CHAIR)

RYAN: Okay so we’re wondering why plane ticket prices are so … weird? Like why is it that two people could buy tickets for the same flight and pay two totally different prices? It’s the same flight, right?

MARTHA: Well, a lot of factors go into how airlines determine the price of a plane ticket. It can depend on how far you’re flying, of course, but also when you buy the ticket, how popular the flight is, and what kind of seat you pick—like first class or economy.

BRIDGET: That seems complicated. Why not just charge everyone the same price?

MARTHA: Think of it like this: The airline has to pay for a flight to take off no matter what, so their goal is to sell as many seats as possible AND make as much money off those seats as possible.

Say you’re just flying to GET somewhere, like to GET to your vacation, you might want to save your dollars for when you GET to your vacation destination. So, you’re OK with fewer perks, as long as the price is right.

RYAN: As in, lower.

(SFX: FADE OUT ECONOMY CLASS SFX)

(SFX: FADE UP SOUNDS OF FIRST CLASS, QUIETER CABIN, CLINKING CHAMPAGNE)

MARTHA: Exactly. But let’s say you’re a businessperson who flies for work all the time. You might want to be a little more comfortable. And maybe your company is willing to pay a higher price for the perks you get in first class.

BRIDGET: Right, like in first class you sit at the front of the plane and get tons of leg room. Your seat leans all the way back, and they bring you all kinds of fancy snacks, not just those little pretzels. It’s very fancy.

RYAN: Oh, so that’s what those people at the front of the plane are doing. They’re in first class!

MARTHA: And airfare prices also depend on timing! Have you ever noticed how it’s more expensive to fly around the holidays?

RYAN: Yeah, I have noticed that!

MARTHA: That’s because airlines know that a lot of people will want to book flights to visit their families, so they’ll raise prices around those times, because those flights will be more popular, meaning there’s more demand.And generally speaking, ticket prices go up the closer it gets to the date of a flight. It’s a good rule of thumb to book as early as possible if you want to get the best price.

RYAN: Wow, a lot of factors at play here. How do airlines manage something so complicated?

MARTHA: A lot of this work of setting ticket prices is done by algorithms nowadays. Algorithms are kind of like a recipe that you can give a computer to do a task over and over so the algorithm will adjust prices to make the airline the most money possible.

RYAN: Gah! I knew a robot was afoot!

BRIDGET: Yeah, so much for the whole non-digital thing.

RYAN: This reminds me, Bridget, I still haven’t booked my flight to San Francisco for that financial literacy podcast convention we’re going to.

BRIDGET: Ryan! San Fran Fin Lit Pod Con is in two weeks! The prices are going to be outrageous!

MARTHA: I hear you need help with a flight, maybe I can help you find a deal!

BRIDGET: No thanks, we’ve got a mixtape to finish. But thanks for your other help!

MARTHA: Ahh, it was worth a try.

BRIDGET: Yeah thanks, Martha!

MARTHA: Anytime!

(SFX: BELL RINGS AS DOOR CLOSES)

(SFX: OUTDOOR AMBI)

RYAN: We’re running out of tape on the first side of our cassette. Listeners, we’ll see you on the flip side for more Million Bazillion! Ha, flip side. Get it? Because we’re making a mixtape?

BRIDGET: Yep, Ryan, I get it …

(SFX: CASSETTE CLICK)

Part 2:

(SFX: MILLION BAZILLION HORN STING)

(SFX: OUTDOOR AMBI)

BRIDGET: Okay, Ryan, you can go ahead and press the record button!

[SFX: CASSETTE CLICK]

[SFX: ANALOG EFFECT ON HOSTS]

RYAN: (WHISPERS) We’re rolling!

BRIDGET: Ryan, I think it’s your line …

RYAN: Oh right, uh … Hello, listeners! You’re listening to the B-side of our Million Bazillion mixtape. That means the second side of the tape, as opposed to the A-side.

BRIDGET: We’re back to answer more of the questions YOU have about money.

RYAN: Yeah, usually the B-side has the less popular songs on it, but I think this B-side is better than our A-side.

BRIDGET: Ryan and I are still outside the travel agency where we just learned about how airlines set ticket prices. We’re going to play the next question from Ryan’s tape on the EchoFax8000!

RYAN: It’s an EchoMax88, Bridget.

BRIDGET: Right, of course it is, now go ahead and play our next question.

(SFX: PRESS PLAY CASSETTE)

Hi Million Bazillion. I’m Alice and I live in Houston, Texas. I was wondering how much people in the government -- like the President -- make and how do they decide? Thank you. Bye!

(SFX: PLAY CHEWED UP TAPE)

BRIDGET: Thanks for the question, Alice! Coincidentally, I know this one off the top of my head!

RYAN: Uh, hang on, Bridget. I think something’s wrong with the EchoMax88. Looks like the recessed spooling flange is jammed and the tape sounds all garbled!

BRIDGET: Then just take it out!

(SFX: TAPE UNSPOOLING, EJECT SOUND)

RYAN: Oh no! The EchoMax88 ruined our tape! It looks like spaghetti now! And not the kind I wanna eat!

BRIDGET: Aw, bummer. I guess that’s the end of our mixtape then!

RYAN: Fear not, Bridget! I know what to do. I’ll just need to put a pencil through the little sprocket … and I’m gonna feed the tape through here … and then I can just wind this up here …

(SFX: SQUEAKY WIND-UP SOUND)

RYAN: There we go! That’s an old trick I learned in my old high school AV club days. Let’s keep rolling!

(SFX: SFX: CASSETTE CLICK)

BRIDGET: Phew! Okay, back to Alice’s question— I was saying I recently won second place at a government trivia game night, so I know how much the President makes!

RYAN: Government … trivia … game night?? [WHISPERS] Do you really want to admit that’s what you do for fun to all of our listeners??

BRIDGET: Well, I’ll have you know it’s because of my love for government trivia that I know the answer to Alice’s question, so ha! And you said we were supposed to be authentic on this episode!

RYAN: I guess I did say that. Alright, go on. Tell us the answer.

BRIDGET: The President of the United States makes ... $400,000 a year. It’s actually a law!

(SFX: CORRECT GAME SHOW STYLE BELL)

RYAN: Whoa! $400,000, and free housing for 4 years!

BRIDGET: Yeah. Put another way, that’s over 6 times what the average American worker makes.

RYAN: Well, it is a pretty big job I suppose. Running the country and all.

BRIDGET: And get this: way back in 1789 when George Washington became our first president, his salary was $25,000. But you know how inflation makes the price of things go up over time? So, using one of those fancy equations that tells us what you can buy today with old timey dollars, we know that George Washington’s salary - in today’s dollars - would be $900,000.

RYAN: Sheesh! That’s over double what presidents make today! But why did George Washington get paid that much in the first place? Like it’s the first president of the United States, of all time, how do they come up with the number? Like pull it out of a hat?

BRIDGET: That’s a good question! Maybe we should go somewhere we can learn more about history. Like a history museum or something!

RYAN: Now you’re talking, Bridget! Genuine, hands-on podcasting! Wait, look! That sign over there says President’s Day Sale! Maybe the folks over there know something about George Washington’s salary.

BRIDGET: Ryan, that’s a used car dealership! I don’t think they specialize in U.S. history, I think they specialize in cars …

RYAN: Let’s go anyway, it’s worth a shot!

(SFX: FOOTSTEPS)

(SFX: SHORT MUSIC STING)

(SFX: CAR HORNS, PARKING LOT SOUNDS)

(SFX: PATRIOTIC MUSIC FROM TINNY PA SPEAKERS)

RYAN: Woah! There’s a ton of red, white, and blue balloons in the parking lot. A big cardboard cutout of Mount Rushmore. And over there! One of those big dancing inflatables decorated like Abe Lincoln!

CAR SALESMAN: Hey there! Are you two looking to buy a car? I’m Jeremy and we’re having a huge President’s Day Sale! I can get you set up for a test drive in a handsome 2012 sedan if you want.

RYAN: Oh hello! That sounds great and all, but we’re actually interested in the patriotic decor in the parking lot here. We’re hoping to learn more about how presidents get paid for our podcast. And we noticed your sign.

CAR SALESMAN: Oh! Well, we sell cars here. But I actually got a master’s degree in U.S. history. I just do the used car thing to help pay my rent. Maybe I can help.

RYAN: See, Bridget? This guy is a Presidential expert. I knew it when I saw the sign!

BRIDGET: So, do you know anything about why George Washington got paid what he did when he first became President?

CAR SALESMAN: It’s funny because George Washington didn’t even want a salary at all when he was elected …

[SFX: COLONIAL MUSIC]

WASHINGTON: (WITH GUSTO) I didn’t accept any salary for my military service during the war, so I don’t see why I should accept one now as President. I don’t need our taxpayers' hard-earned money!

FRAMER 1: We get that, sir. But we need to make it known that anyone, even a farmer or blacksmith— not just the wealthy — can become president in this country. If we don’t offer a good wage, some good people won’t be able to take the job!

RYAN: [WHISPERS] How is Jeremy doing all these different voices???

FRAMER 2: And getting paid well to be the President might keep you from being tempted to make decisions in your own financial self-interest, rather than choosing to do what’s best for the public!

FRAMER 3: Plus, the whole point is that the president works for the people of the country. They’re your boss! They pay YOU to work for THEM.

ALL FRAMERS: Yeah! / I agree! / That’s what I’m saying!

WASHINGTON: I guess when you put it that way, it makes sense for the head of the country to earn a sizable salary. A president shouldn’t need to worry about making enough money. They should only have to worry about what’s best for the people. And while I don’t need the money, maybe the next president will!

[SFX: COLONIAL MUSIC FADES]

RYAN: Wow, forget history, Jeremy, you should be an actor! Doing all the different voices and using the Mount Rushmore cutout as a prop. That was great! A pleasure to watch you work.

BRIDGET: So, was the next president a farmer or a blacksmith who couldn’t have taken the job if it didn’t pay well?

CAR SALESMAN: Uh, no. Actually, a LOT of presidents throughout history were wealthy before they took office. And a lot of them earn money in other ways too when they’re done being president, like they write books.

RYAN: The ol’ president-to-best-selling-memoir pipeline. Many a book by Jimmy Carter I’ve finished, cover to cover. The man wrote 32 bestsellers!

CAR SALESMAN: And anyways, it’s really more about the principle of the salary that matters. It signifies that the President works for us, the citizens, and that their own financial troubles shouldn’t affect how they lead the country.

RYAN: And since Washington, no President has ever made decisions for their own financial gain, right?

CAR SALESMAN: (TISK) Ehhhhhhhhhh……

BRIDGET: But what about the other people in government? Who decides how much they make?

CAR SALESMAN: Well, that’s Congress’ job. They decide how much the members of the executive branch like the President and Vice President make. And Congress even gets to decide how much Congress makes.

RYAN: I wish I could set my own salary. If I were in Congress, I’d make myself a gazillionaire!

CAR SALESMAN: There are some downsides to choosing your own salary, actually. It’s kind of tough because you want people to vote for you, and it’s a bad look to just be giving yourself raises all the time.

RYAN: Not if I were in Congress! I’d make giving myself a raise look very cool.

BRIDGET: Sure you would, Ryan. Well, I think that answers Alice’s question!

BRIDGET/RYAN: Thanks, Jeremy!

CAR SALESMAN: Happy to help. See ya! (TRAILING AWAY) And if you change your mind about that sedan, hit me up!

[SFX: FOOTSTEPS AWAY]

RYAN: Well, we’re about to run out of tape on the B-side, so I guess that’s all the questions we can answer today. Gee, Bridget, all this analog podcasting is tough work! And have you noticed how digital technology is like … everywhere? ATMs … airline prices … you just can’t escape the digital revolution, I guess!

BRIDGET: Yeah, and maybe we should stick to recording our episodes in a studio, ya know? It’s a lot easier than handling all this tape and bulky equipment.

[SFX: FADE UP NOSTALGIC ‘70s MUSIC]

RYAN: But anyways, I can’t wait for our listeners to hear this. I just know this is the kind of cool retro stuff kids are looking for. I can just picture it -- everyone listening on their Vivatrex 900 scantron-ulators, digging their feet into thick brown shag carpet, and just disconnecting from screens … and phones ....

BRIDGET: Do you think any of our listeners even have a scantron-ulator?

RYAN: Well not ALL of them, YET. But, as a geriatric millennial, I can continue to hope this retro technology trend will really take off and soon everyone will be asking their parents for one when their birthday rolls around. Just you wait!

BRIDGET: I guess until then, this episode will remain a hidden gem.

RYAN: If any of our listeners out there have a money question you want us to answer, send us a mixtape of your question!

BRIDGET: OR you can send it to us at our website! That’s Marketplace dot org slash million! … Alright, play us out with the theme music!

[SFX: CASSETTE CLICK]

[MUSIC: ‘90s LOVE SONG]

BRIDGET: Wait, Ryan, is that another love song from your prom date mix tape? (LAUGHS)

RYAN: Noooo! …. Stop laughing at me!

–MILLION BAZILLION THEME MUSIC–

BRIDGET: Okay, that’s it for the first-ever mixtape episode of Million Bazillion. Thanks for listening!

RYAN: If you want to learn more about any of the questions we answered, we’ll have information at our website, marketplace dot org slash million and in the show notes for this episode.

BRIDGET: And did you know we have a newsletter? Sign up at marketplace dot org slash million! Get new episodes delivered straight to your inbox AND a tipsheet on this topic, with conversation starters and more.

RYAN: Million Bazillion is brought to you by Marketplace, from American Public Media. This episode was written by Courtney Bergsieker and hosted by me, Ryan Perez, and Bridget Bodnar.

BRIDGET: We had some extra help voicing this episode from Courtney Bergsieker, Henry Epp, Drew Jostad, Meghan McCarty Carino, Dylan Miettinen, and Daniel Shin

RYAN: Million Bazillion’s editor is Jasmine Romero. Our producers are Courtney Bergsieker, Minju Park, and Zoha Malik. Marissa Cabrera is our senior producer.

BRIDGET: Sam Bair sound designed this episode.

Bekah Wineman did the mixing.

Our theme music was created by Wonderly.

Bridget Bodnar is the Director of Podcasts at Marketplace.

Francesca Levy is the Executive Director of Digital

Neal Scarbrough is the VP and General Manager.

BRIDGET: Million Bazillion is funded in part by the Sy Syms Foundation, partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985. And special thanks to The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance for providing the start-up funding for this podcast, and continuing to support Marketplace in our work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy.

RYAN: If Million Bazillion is helping your family have important conversations about money, consider making a one-time donation today at marketplace-dot-org-slash-givemillion, and thanks for your support.

[SFX: TAPE ROLLING]

[SFX: CASSETTE CLICK]