Marketplace®

Season 8Episode 4Jun 24, 2025

How do ATMs work? (And other money questions from you!)

You wanted to know: About airline tickets, presidential pay and why is a penny called a penny?

How do ATMs work? (And other money questions from you!)
Bridget and Ryan hit rewind and break out an old-school cassette tape to answer your money questions. You wanted to know: How ATMs work, why the penny’s called the penny and how airlines set ticket prices? So we’re on the case to bring you the answers with an analog twist!

parts of an atm
Binglin Hu

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they learned:

  1. Why would someone want to use an ATM?

  2. Would you prefer to use an ATM or talk to a person at the bank?

  3. If you could rename the penny, what would you call it?

  4. Why do airline ticket prices change?

  5. How much money do you think the president or a member of Congress should make?

  6. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: If you could use ATM machines to dispense something other than money, what would you want from it?

Tip Jar

For listeners who have more money questions, we’ve got you!

  • For more on why we have pennies, here’s a previous Million Bazillion episode explaining this very question.

  • If you’d like to learn more about where the penny came from, check out this fun link from the U.S. mint.

  • For a deeper dive into the world of banking, take a listen to this Million Bazillion episode on the history of lending, depositing, and more!

  • If you’re looking to expand your knowledge about all things money, business and the economy, sign up for the Million Bazillion Academy.

Gimme Five

Thanks for listening to this season of “Million Bazillion!” If you and your kid listener have five minutes and a money joke you want to share with us, we’d love to hear it! Record it on your smart phone and send it to us using this online form.

The Team

