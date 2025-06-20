This week, we’ve looked at the budget reconciliation bill and its effects on student debt, taxes, health care and social programs. The bill is currently moving through the Senate. Today, we discuss the reconciliation bill and the national deficit. And we dig into other proposals such as AI regulation ban and private foundation taxes. Plus, we play a special budget round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
“AI moratorium sparks GOP battle over states’ rights” from The Hill
“Introduction to Budget “Reconciliation” from The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
“One, Big, Beautiful Bill: Impact on Philanthropy” from Council on Foundations
“Senate Judiciary Unveils Its Own Plan To Curtail Court Orders” from CATO Institute
“Parliamentarian rulings would kill key climate provisions in GOP megabill” from Politico
Got a question for the hosts? Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.