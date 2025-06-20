Marketplace®

Episode 1409Jun 20, 2025

The current reconciliation bill will raise the deficit. Could it pass anyway?

The budget bill under the microscope.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaks during a news conference discussing the budget and tax reconciliation bill.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

This week, we’ve looked at the budget reconciliation bill and its effects on student debt, taxes, health care and social programs. The bill is currently moving through the Senate. Today, we discuss the reconciliation bill and the national deficit. And we dig into other proposals such as AI regulation ban and private foundation taxes. Plus, we play a special budget round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

