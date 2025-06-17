The Senate unveils its version of the reconciliation bill

Today, we take a deep dive into the provisions affecting small businesses and taxes in the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which aims to enact President Donald Trump’s agenda. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives in May, and the U.S. Senate released its proposed version of the bill on Monday. The Senate’s draft upheld many policies from the House of Representative’s version, including cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. We explain how the ripple effects of those cuts could affect small businesses such as grocery stores and farmers. Also, we dig into the implications of the Senate’s proposal to make permanent several business tax breaks.

