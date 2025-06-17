Marketplace®

Million Bazillion

Season 8Episode 3Jun 17, 2025

How do athletes get paid?

Get ready for the Public Radio Foosball Tournament!

Binglin Hu

“Million Bazillion” listener Alistair wants to know how professional athletes get paid. It’s perfect timing for the question as Bridget and Ryan prepare for the semi-annual Public Radio Foosball Tournament. They scramble to assemble their dream team on a limited budget, while learning the reasons why big teams pay big bucks to the players who bring in big wins.

Why do athletes get paid so much money?
Binglin Hu

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids


Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they learned about how athletes get paid. 

  1. For sports fans, how much money do you think you’ve spent on watching and following sports in the last year?

  2. How much do you think athletes should get paid?

  3. Would you want to be a professional athlete? Why?

  4. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: Which job should pay the most?

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to keep learning more, we’ve got ideas!

Gimmie Five

Thanks for listening to this episode! If your child has more questions about how people are paid, or anything else, send them to us using this online form.

The Team

