Can reparations shrink the Black wealth gap in Tulsa?

More than 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Oklahoma city’s mayor recently announced a $105 million reparations package to address the Massacre’s lasting impact. Marketplace’s Mitchell Hartman joins us on the show today to explain how we got here, and more from his reporting on economic injustice in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood. Plus, we’ll get into what the new reparations package could mean for Black Tulsans and the push for reparations in other cities.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"The Tulsa Race Massacre destroyed Black lives and wealth. What's owed to survivors' descendants?" from Marketplace
"Black Tulsans still feel effects of Greenwood neighborhood's "second destruction'" from Marketplace
"$105 Million Reparations Package for Tulsa Race Massacre Unveiled by Mayor" from The New York Times
"$105 million trust to be built for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre reparations, city says" from Public Radio Tulsa
We want to hear from you. Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.