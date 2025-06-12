Can reparations shrink the Black wealth gap in Tulsa?

More than 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Oklahoma city’s mayor recently announced a $105 million reparations package to address the Massacre’s lasting impact. Marketplace’s Mitchell Hartman joins us on the show today to explain how we got here, and more from his reporting on economic injustice in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood. Plus, we’ll get into what the new reparations package could mean for Black Tulsans and the push for reparations in other cities.

