Much ado about a China trade deal

President Trump announced a new trade deal with China after days of negotiations. Here’s the thing: Trump’s tariffs on China will stay the same. So what did the two countries actually agree to? We’ll get into it. And, after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired a panel of experts that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccines, doctors and insurance companies are wondering who they should look to for guidance. Plus, a life-sized stuffed moose on Capitol Hill makes us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today: