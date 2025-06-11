Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Make Me Smart

Subscribe:

Episode 1403Jun 11, 2025

Much ado about a China trade deal

How much progress was actually made?

Download
Much ado about a China trade deal
FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

President Trump announced a new trade deal with China after days of negotiations. Here’s the thing: Trump’s tariffs on China will stay the same. So what did the two countries actually agree to? We’ll get into it. And, after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired a panel of experts that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccines, doctors and insurance companies are wondering who they should look to for guidance. Plus, a life-sized stuffed moose on Capitol Hill makes us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The Team