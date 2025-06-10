Is college still worth it?

For decades, going to college has been seen as a reliable path to good jobs and economic success in the United States. But a recent Indeed survey reported that over half of Gen Z respondents beg to differ.
As tuition prices continue to rise and the Trump administration takes aim at higher education institutions, is the way we view college changing?
“There's a lot of anxiety about student debt, and that can get overblown, but American student debt is enormous. It's unparalleled in the world. No other country comes close to us,” said Bryan Alexander, a higher education writer and senior scholar at Georgetown University.
On the show today, Alexander explains why college is still a worthy investment for most students, why more people are considering certificate programs and technical schools, and how President Trump’s attacks on elite universities are a risk to higher education as a whole.
Then, Kimberly breaks down the difference between the reconciliation bill and government spending bills in Congress. Plus, why aren’t we talking about Trump’s latest travel ban?
Later, we’ll hear from a listener on the value of their college degree. And, Casey Johnston, author of “A Physical Education,” answers the Make Me Smart question.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Report: 51% of Gen Z Views Their College Degree as a Waste of Money" from Indeed
"Against college for all: the AFT president" from Bryan Alexander
"Americans Are Losing Faith in the Value of College. Whose Fault Is That?" from The New York Times
"Good Jobs Project" from Georgetown University
"House considers Trump cuts as Senate Republicans work on reconciliation bill" from Roll Call
"Deal or no deal? Inside reconciliation and gov’t funding" from Punchbowl News
"A muted backlash to Trump’s new travel ban" from Politico
"Have Americans grown numb? Trump’s new travel ban met with muted reaction" from MSNBC
"Finding Strength in a Bigger Body" from The Cut
Got a question about the GOP’s reconciliation bill? Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.