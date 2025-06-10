Is college still worth it?

For decades, going to college has been seen as a reliable path to good jobs and economic success in the United States. But a recent Indeed survey reported that over half of Gen Z respondents beg to differ.

As tuition prices continue to rise and the Trump administration takes aim at higher education institutions, is the way we view college changing?

“There's a lot of anxiety about student debt, and that can get overblown, but American student debt is enormous. It's unparalleled in the world. No other country comes close to us,” said Bryan Alexander, a higher education writer and senior scholar at Georgetown University.

On the show today, Alexander explains why college is still a worthy investment for most students, why more people are considering certificate programs and technical schools, and how President Trump’s attacks on elite universities are a risk to higher education as a whole.

Then, Kimberly breaks down the difference between the reconciliation bill and government spending bills in Congress. Plus, why aren’t we talking about Trump’s latest travel ban?

Later, we’ll hear from a listener on the value of their college degree. And, Casey Johnston, author of “A Physical Education,” answers the Make Me Smart question.

Here’s everything we talked about today: