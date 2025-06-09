Marketplace®

President Donald Trump deployed California National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Sunday, following demonstrations over the weekend protesting the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. The decision was made without California Governor Gavin Newsom’s approval, and the state is now suing the “illegal and immoral” move. We get into all the potential ramifications of the uptick in immigration raids. Then, we discuss how people in other countries have coped with anti-democratic forces in their own communities. Finally, we talk about the original cast of “Hamilton” reuniting for the musical’s 10-year anniversary.
