Marketplace®

Hello, Million Bazillionaires!

In the new season of Million Bazillion, Ryan and Bridget head out on even bigger adventures to answer some of the best money questions we’ve ever received:

From the mystery behind the lottery, to explaining tariffs, and how athletes get paid, the ins and outs of ATMs and how to keep your money info safe online, and why organic food costs more than non-organic food. But the fun doesn’t end there. When you’re done listening to each episode, check out our newsletter for bonus content and cool questions to spark conversations between kids and grownups.

New episodes drop every Tuesday starting June 3! Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

In the meantime, check out our trailer above and catch up on any episodes you might have missed.