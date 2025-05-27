Financially Inclined: Going green with your money

Hey Smarties! Make Me Smart is taking a short break while Kimberly and Reema cook up something good for you!

In the meantime, we’re bringing you an episode from “Financially Inclined” a podcast from Marketplace that helps families learn more about money. It turns out where you park your money can actually make a difference in the fight agains climate change. Today, host Yanely Espinal speaks with author and financial educator Kara Perez about how you can spend, save and invest your money in a way that aligns with your values, without sacrificing your financial goals. Plus, they share practical tips for how to use your money to make a real impact.