It’s Kai’s last day as a regular co-host of “Make Me Smart” and he’s got a solid rant (and two bleeps). We’ll get into the Trump administration’s push to block international students at Harvard, thretening one of American’s biggest exports: higher education. Plus, we’ll unpack the Supreme Court’s 4-4 split over a separation of church and state case. And, could penguin poop be a tool against global warming?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
“Supreme Court deadlocks, blocking creation of first religious public school” from The Washington Post
“Trump Administration Halts Harvard’s Ability to Enroll International Students” from The New York Times
“Harvard University Loses Student and Exchange Visitor Program Certification for Pro-Terrorist Conduct” from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
“Stop making cents: US Mint moves forward with plans to kill the penny” from AP News
“Penguin Poop Could Limit Global Warming’s Impact on Antarctica” from Bloomberg
“Make Me Smart” is going on a break! Kimberly and Reema will be back with new episodes June 9. We’d love to hear from you while we’re away. Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.