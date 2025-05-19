Where are the GOP's free market diehards?

Walmart had said it would raise prices in response to tariffs. Then, it got a call from the White House. Now, the retailer says it will swallow some of the costs. This has us wondering: where have all the free market diehards gone? Plus, Kimberly reflects on the tornadoes that hit her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri and explains FEMA’s plan to shift disaster costs to the states. Also: Did the GOP really name their reconciliation bill the “One Big Beautiful Bill?”

