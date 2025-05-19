Where are the GOP's free market diehards?

Walmart had said it would raise prices in response to tariffs. Then, it got a call from the White House. Now, the retailer says it will swallow some of the costs. This has us wondering: where have all the free market diehards gone? Plus, Kimberly reflects on the tornadoes that hit her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri and explains FEMA’s plan to shift disaster costs to the states. Also: Did the GOP really name their reconciliation bill the “One Big Beautiful Bill?”
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Bessent says Walmart will absorb 'some tariffs' after speaking with retailer's CEO" from Fox Business
"FEMA will shift more disaster recovery responsibilities to the states, acting chief says" from PBS News
"Here’s the latest information on Friday’s tornado in St. Louis" from STLPR
"Trump's bill advances in rare weekend vote as House conservatives negotiate changes" from NPR
It’s the final matching opportunity of our May Fundraiser! Double your impact when you give right now: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn