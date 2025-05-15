Marketplace®

Work Drama: Your questions, our advice

Help! My bosses are hooking up! Plus, more of your work drama.

Have you ever wrestled with a work problem and didn’t know where to turn? “This Is Uncomfortable” host Reema Khrais is tackling listeners’ questions about sticky work problems in our new series, “Work Drama.” For this first installment, she’s joined by career coach and host of the Brown Ambition podcast, Mandi Woodruff-Santos.

This week’s submissions run the gamut: One listener is dealing with their toxic bosses and the damage they leave in their wake. Another can’t stand the awkwardness of a banal team-building cliche. Plus, we hear from someone who’s realized they may need to renegotiate their salary. 

Problems at work can feel all-consuming, but Woodruff-Santos wants to remind people that they have autonomy over their work as well as over their broader careers. “I think it's so much healthier to zoom out,” Woodruff-Santos says. “Look at this as a stop on your career path.”

If you liked this episode, share it with a friend. And if you want to tell us what you thought – or if you’ve been sitting on a work issue and could use some advice – email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org or fill out the form below.

