Congress' AI power grab

On today’s show, Kimberly continues to make us smart about the GOP’s massive tax bill. This time, we’re digging into a small (but important) detail buried in the bill that could have enormous consequences for the regulation of artificial intelligence: a clause that would block states from enforcing AI laws for ten years. We’ll break down what’s at stake. And, the U.S. dollar is getting weaker. We’ll explain what it could mean for the economy.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"House panel advances tax portion of Trump agenda bill after marathon meeting" from The Hill
"State AI laws would be banned under clause buried in House budget bill" from Stat News
"G.O.P. targets a Medicaid loophole used by 49 states to grab federal money" from The New York Times
"U.S. is not negotiating for weaker dollar as part of tariff talks" from Bloomberg
"Republicans push for a decadelong ban on states regulating AI" from The Verge
With looming threats to federal funding for public media, we need support from listeners more than ever. Donate now: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn