Marketplace®

Today we’re ditching the drama on Earth and talking about K2-18b, an exoplanet 120 light-years away. K2-18b recently made headlines after researchers claimed to observe possible “signs of life” in the planet's atmosphere.
So, did we find aliens? Michaela Musilova, an astrobiologist and analog astronaut, said it’s too early to tell.
“Is it actually a detection of life, or is it potentially just some noise in the data? We're in that kind of stage as scientists,” said Musilova.
On the show today, Musilova breaks down the debate over the “biosignatures” reportedly observed on K2-18b, why better telescopes are needed to find definitive proof of life on another planet, and why President Trump’s proposed funding cuts to NASA could disrupt this search. Plus, what’s it like to be an analog astronaut, and what do they actually do?
Then, we’ll unpack more details in the House Republicans’ sweeping tax bill. And, we’ll zen out with some stunning photos taken from the International Space Station.
Later, why a healthy reading diet contains both “broccoli” and “chocolate pie” books. Plus, Jessamine Chan, author of “The School for Good Mothers,” answers the Make Me Smart question.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
