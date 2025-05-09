Is U.S. trade policy being run on vibes?

As the Trump administration heads into a weekend of trade talks with Chinese officials, the President is floating a new tariff rate on Chinese imports: 80%. While it’s much lower than the current tariff rate of 145%, it’s still far too high for many businesses. We’ll get into it. And, a recent legal win for Epic Games could shake up Apple’s App Store. Plus, we’ll weigh in on mass producing orchids and going cashless during a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
