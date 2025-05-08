Marketplace®

Season 11Episode 2May 8, 2025

New Nun Syndrome

Unfulfilled in her Hollywood job, Claudette Powell dreamed of becoming a nun. But joining a convent didn’t make her financial insecurities disappear the way she’d hoped.

Claudette Powell was your classic L.A. dreamer - she’d come to the West Coast with big hopes of becoming an actress and comedian. Twenty-three years later, she was on set, but not in the way she’d hoped. She worked in advertising, crafting promotional images for blockbuster movies. 

After years of failed auditions and dank comedy clubs, the glitz and glamor of Hollywood had dimmed. But in its place, a new dream took root - one that required her to pay off her nearly $150,000 of personal debt. Through her day job and side gigs, she slowly chipped away at the number. Each payment brought her closer to a dream that would’ve sounded radical, or even laughable, to most of her coworkers: becoming a nun. Most convents, it turns out, won’t accept aspiring nuns with debt. 

“I would open up my little Excel document that I had about my debt and I would look at it and I would think, OK, this is how much I have to go,” she tells Reema Khrais. “And this is how much is standing between me and my true self.”

When Claudette wrote that final check, she felt liberated. But paying off debt is just the beginning of how money can complicate life as a nun. Even inside the convent walls, Claudette couldn’t escape the stories she told herself about money and self-worth. 

Since becoming a nun, Claudette has taken the name Sister Monica Clare. Her memoir, “A Change of Habit is out now from Penguin Random House.

